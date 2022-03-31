Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the construction company on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

Quanta Services has increased its dividend payment by 84.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Quanta Services has a payout ratio of 4.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Quanta Services to earn $6.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

Quanta Services stock opened at $132.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. Quanta Services has a one year low of $84.08 and a one year high of $137.72.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.36.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $248,347.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

