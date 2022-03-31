SM Energy Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the energy company on Friday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

SM Energy has a payout ratio of 0.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SM Energy to earn $8.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.2%.

SM Energy stock opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 812.16 and a beta of 5.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $43.69.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 9,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $365,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $284,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,562 shares of company stock worth $2,640,925. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 601,552 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,733,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 527,584 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after purchasing an additional 13,635 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in SM Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 371,273 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 24,394 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in SM Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in SM Energy by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 19,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

