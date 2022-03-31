Paragon Capital Management Ltd Cuts Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,587,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,178,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $172,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358,099 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,600,571 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $55,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,694 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter worth approximately $26,481,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 11.5% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,951,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $169,199,000 after buying an additional 1,132,894 shares during the period. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $16.90 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

VOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Argus downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

