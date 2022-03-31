Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Purchases New Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 92,515.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,662 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 5,290.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,017,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,558,000 after purchasing an additional 999,001 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 104.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,617,000 after purchasing an additional 960,993 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2,396.8% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 864,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,147,000 after purchasing an additional 829,946 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,506,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,472,000 after purchasing an additional 811,130 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPB opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.88.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

CPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

