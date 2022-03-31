Community Bank N.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $93.94 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $145.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.33 and a 200-day moving average of $97.20.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

