$0.85 EPS Expected for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.87. Dime Community Bancshares posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $101.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.94 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DCOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $34.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.74. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $38.35.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $382,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 23.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,336 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 30,744 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 141,181 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 28.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 42,158 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 144.8% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 164,870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 97,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

