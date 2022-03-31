Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $93,000 Stock Holdings in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Buffington Mohr McNeal cut its position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Paya were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paya by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 4,568,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,828 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Paya by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 78,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,388 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paya by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after acquiring an additional 45,945 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Paya by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period.

PAYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paya from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paya in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.28.

Shares of PAYA stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average is $7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.12 million, a P/E ratio of -575.00 and a beta of -0.10.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

