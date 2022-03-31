Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,615,000 after acquiring an additional 56,753 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,318,000 after acquiring an additional 66,815 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,363,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $460.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $441.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $453.17. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $394.27 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

