Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,064,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $215.54 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.57 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.40.

