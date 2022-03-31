Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Short Interest Update

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of SMIT opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86. Schmitt Industries has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $8.38.
Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative return on equity of 209.79% and a negative net margin of 42.82%.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Schmitt Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.
Schmitt Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser and confocal chromatic white light sensors for distance measurement and dimensional sizing products under the Acuity brand name for various industrial applications, including manufacturing, lumber production, steel casting, glass and paper production, medical imaging, crane control and micron-level part, and surface inspection.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schmitt Industries (SMIT)
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Schmitt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schmitt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.