Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Short Interest Update

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of SMIT opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86. Schmitt Industries has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $8.38.

Get Schmitt Industries alerts:

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative return on equity of 209.79% and a negative net margin of 42.82%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Schmitt Industries stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Schmitt Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SMIT Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.40% of Schmitt Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Schmitt Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Schmitt Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser and confocal chromatic white light sensors for distance measurement and dimensional sizing products under the Acuity brand name for various industrial applications, including manufacturing, lumber production, steel casting, glass and paper production, medical imaging, crane control and micron-level part, and surface inspection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schmitt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schmitt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.