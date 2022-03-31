Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Sells 200 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,092 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.7% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 259,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $82,667,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 30,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,864,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD opened at $308.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.40 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $337.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.83.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.