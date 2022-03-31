Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 156.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%.

Shares of AEZS stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.61. Aeterna Zentaris has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Aeterna Zentaris by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 134,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 36,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aeterna Zentaris by 72.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aeterna Zentaris by 207.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 230,400 shares in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEZS. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Aeterna Zentaris from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.