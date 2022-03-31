Brokers Set Expectations for Bank of Hawaii Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.25. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s FY2022 earnings at $5.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.14 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 59,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $483,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 44.80%.
Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.
