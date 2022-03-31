Wells Fargo & Company Increases NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target to $16.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 19.35% from the company’s previous close.

NOV has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. COKER & PALMER cut NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $19.84 on Thursday. NOV has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $24.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 1.98.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NOV will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NOV by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $447,937,000 after buying an additional 9,485,235 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,050,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,433,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,249,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NOV by 625.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

