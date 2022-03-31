AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target Cut to $74.00 by Analysts at Stephens

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Stephens from $88.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.29.

AER opened at $51.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $43.75 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.32 and its 200 day moving average is $60.65.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44). AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AerCap will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

