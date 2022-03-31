American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Price Target Raised to $4.50

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.75 to $4.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 95.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get American Resources alerts:

NASDAQ:AREC opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05. American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

American Resources ( NASDAQ:AREC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that American Resources will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Resources by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 24,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of American Resources during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of American Resources by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 28,162 shares in the last quarter. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Resources (Get Rating)

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.