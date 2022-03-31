FB Financial Co. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of FB Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FB Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $142.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.

FBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price target on FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FB Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $44.30 on Thursday. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $34.99 and a 12-month high of $48.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

