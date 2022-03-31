General Electric (NYSE:GE) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) – William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for General Electric in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. William Blair also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

GE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

GE opened at $94.58 on Thursday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $103.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $943,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of General Electric by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 130,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

