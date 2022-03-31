Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Independent Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 15.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IBCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $479.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.18. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 97,642.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

