Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Luther Burbank Co. Decreased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Luther Burbank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Luther Burbank’s FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

LBC stock opened at $13.43 on Thursday. Luther Burbank has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.60 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 38.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Luther Burbank in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Luther Burbank by 222.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 100.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 49.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

