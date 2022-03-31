Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ENTA opened at $69.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.30. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $40.37 and a 12 month high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 108.39%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $406,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $1,710,058.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,996,188. Corporate insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.