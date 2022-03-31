Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ESPR. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $307.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.60. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $29.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.74.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 117.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 20,766 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 160.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 16,644 shares during the period.

About Esperion Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.