Community Bank N.A. Acquires 390 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter worth $333,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 89,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,808,000 after acquiring an additional 29,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE opened at $167.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $167.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.50.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 111.44%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRE. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.57.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,263 shares of company stock worth $5,488,335. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

