Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $89,000 Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 733.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 360.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 84.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $65,661.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $28.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.33. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.11 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

