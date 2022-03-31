Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) to Sell

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “
Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Veolia Environnement Company Profile (Get Rating)
Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.
