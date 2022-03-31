SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 829,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,825,000 after acquiring an additional 107,900 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 19,765 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 568,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,854,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,884,000 after acquiring an additional 65,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 946,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,761,000 after purchasing an additional 16,202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $42.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.87. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

