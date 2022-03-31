Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.56

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.56 and last traded at $18.37, with a volume of 7844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

ACET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

The company has a market cap of $780.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $216,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $455,480. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Adicet Bio by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

