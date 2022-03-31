Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0487 per share on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

OUTKY opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.28. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $3.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OUTKY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.