Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (BNDSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNDSY opened at $1.59 on Thursday. Banco de Sabadell has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.72 ($0.79) to €0.75 ($0.82) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.68.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.