QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Up 8.9%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) was up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.18 and last traded at $20.12. Approximately 383,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,979,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a current ratio of 47.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $22.48.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 14,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $257,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $101,625.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 945,854 shares of company stock worth $16,155,571. 16.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in QuantumScape by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 195,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,623 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 2,012.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 209,259 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in QuantumScape by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 233,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in QuantumScape by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in QuantumScape by 953.2% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

