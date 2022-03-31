Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Humacyte stock opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41. Humacyte has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Humacyte from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUMA. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,158,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Humacyte by 1,853.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 573,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Humacyte during the fourth quarter worth about $2,134,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Humacyte by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 238,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 124,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Humacyte during the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. 6.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

