Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Humacyte stock opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41. Humacyte has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Humacyte from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.65.
Humacyte Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Humacyte (HUMA)
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.