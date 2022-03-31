ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Announces Earnings Results

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 122.44% and a negative return on equity of 139.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.
Shares of THMO stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.97. ThermoGenesis has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ThermoGenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.
ThermoGenesis Company Profile (Get Rating)
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.
