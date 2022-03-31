ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Announces Earnings Results

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 122.44% and a negative return on equity of 139.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.

Shares of THMO stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.97. ThermoGenesis has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25.

Get ThermoGenesis alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ThermoGenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ThermoGenesis stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:THMO Get Rating ) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of ThermoGenesis worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile (Get Rating)

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.