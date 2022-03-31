Keywords Studios plc (KWS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of KWS stock opened at GBX 2,586 ($33.87) on Thursday. Keywords Studios has a 1 year low of GBX 1,950 ($25.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,366 ($44.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,336.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,675.02. The company has a market cap of £1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 79.44.

KWS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,300 ($43.23) to GBX 3,150 ($41.26) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($45.19) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Keywords Studios has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,167.20 ($41.49).

In related news, insider Marion Sears bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,490 ($32.62) per share, with a total value of £24,900 ($32,617.24).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

