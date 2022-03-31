YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives $103.31 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.31.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get YETI alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $59,059,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $1,393,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 757,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,714,000 after purchasing an additional 30,994 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $63.51 on Monday. YETI has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. YETI had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that YETI will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Company Profile (Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.