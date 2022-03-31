Zacks: Analysts Expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to Announce -$0.36 EPS

Brokerages expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:HGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.79). Hyatt Hotels posted earnings of ($3.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 89.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to $1.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:HGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.77) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on H. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.31.

In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $279,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $282,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,151,000 after purchasing an additional 50,075 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:H opened at $96.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.12 and its 200-day moving average is $88.36. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $67.70 and a 52-week high of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

