Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 20.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Concentrix updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $174.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.81. Concentrix has a 1 year low of $137.35 and a 1 year high of $208.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Concentrix alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total transaction of $411,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,145,800. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at $31,235,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Concentrix by 71.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Concentrix by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Concentrix by 447.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after buying an additional 25,024 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Concentrix by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Concentrix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.