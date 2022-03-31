BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.74 EPS

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1501.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $174.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $93.76 and a 1-year high of $464.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.64 and its 200-day moving average is $232.31.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BioNTech from $284.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,335,000 after purchasing an additional 348,243 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth $3,867,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BioNTech by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BioNTech by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in BioNTech by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

