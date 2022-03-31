Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $164,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,137 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.7% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 23,158 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $731,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $59,485,000 after buying an additional 1,015,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $3,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

WBA opened at $47.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.82. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

