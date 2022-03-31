Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 131 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $329,579,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $199,306,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Boeing by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,368,000 after acquiring an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2,850.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 394,314 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock opened at $194.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.29. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $167.58 and a 12-month high of $260.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($15.25) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.05.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

