Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,539 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 159.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,301,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $760,536,000 after acquiring an additional 124,088 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,983,000 after buying an additional 756,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,728,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $723,046,000 after buying an additional 602,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,031,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,974,000 after buying an additional 465,078 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,704,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,001,000 after buying an additional 137,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:MPC opened at $85.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.03.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.