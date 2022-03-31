Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 157 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Citigroup started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.58.

DUK opened at $111.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $85.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.32 and a 12-month high of $111.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.