Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.70

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 30000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GAU shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$1.20 to C$0.90 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.78.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a current ratio of 21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$152.96 million and a P/E ratio of 3.06.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

