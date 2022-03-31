IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Trading Down 16.4%

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 16.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.43 and last traded at $44.43. Approximately 4,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 82,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.14.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.45. The stock has a market cap of $576.58 million, a PE ratio of 62.04 and a beta of 0.84.

IRadimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. IRadimed had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 million. As a group, analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.56, for a total transaction of $485,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $200,590.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,664 shares of company stock worth $7,199,484 in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in IRadimed during the third quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in IRadimed by 162.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in IRadimed by 397.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in IRadimed by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in IRadimed during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

