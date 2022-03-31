Zero Market Cap Reaches $275,894.51 (ZER)

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Zero has a total market cap of $275,894.51 and approximately $19.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0245 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zero has traded up 58.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.10 or 0.00413342 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00093181 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00111597 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007496 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000440 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,240,541 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

