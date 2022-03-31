Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $36.19, but opened at $37.99. Academy Sports and Outdoors shares last traded at $38.27, with a volume of 137,818 shares.

The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

ASO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

In other news, CEO Ken C. Hicks acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian T. Marley acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.41.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

