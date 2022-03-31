Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.550-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.30 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.34 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $2.000-$ EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Celestica in a research note on Thursday. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NYSE:CLS opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Celestica has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Celestica had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLS. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Celestica by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Celestica by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Celestica by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

