PAYCENT Trading Up 8.8% Over Last Week (PYN)

PAYCENT (PYN) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 31st. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $37,644.05 and $18.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAYCENT has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00037866 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00108243 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT (CRYPTO:PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

