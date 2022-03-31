Rainicorn (RAINI) Hits Market Capitalization of $40.79 Million

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 31st. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $40.79 million and approximately $366,782.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rainicorn has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for about $0.0816 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00048303 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,397.67 or 0.07204519 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,102.79 or 0.99878048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00047799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00054894 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

