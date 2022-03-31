Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.36) Per Share

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.36) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.49) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($6.97) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZNTL. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average of $65.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 2.35. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $87.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Dimitris Voliotis sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $30,188.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,227 shares of company stock valued at $9,100,173 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

