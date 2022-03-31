APA (NASDAQ:APA) Lifted to “Buy” at Mizuho

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.92% from the company’s previous close.

APA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on APA from $36.00 to $46.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.97.

Shares of APA opened at $41.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. APA has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that APA will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 40,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in APA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in APA by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in APA by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in APA by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in APA by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

